Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $150.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

