D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

