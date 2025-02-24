Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,601 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $282.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

