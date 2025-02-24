Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 339.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EWJ opened at $69.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

