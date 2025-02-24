Financial Analysis: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 11 2 3.07 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $40.23, suggesting a potential upside of 43.50%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Summit Hotel Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $389.11 million 8.59 $200.04 million $1.58 17.74 Summit Hotel Properties $736.29 million 0.93 -$12.11 million $0.01 629.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 52.15% 11.84% 4.07% Summit Hotel Properties 3.41% 1.87% 0.86%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 3,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Summit Hotel Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solution, including Behind-the-Meter that distributes energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

