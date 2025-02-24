Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $218.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

