New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.25 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 641,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,942. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $214.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

