Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSU. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Trisura Group Trading Down 3.2 %

About Trisura Group

TSE:TSU opened at C$34.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.61. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

