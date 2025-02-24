Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,105. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $793,508.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,251.68. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $199.94 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.31.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

