19,512 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

