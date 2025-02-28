Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIST opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

