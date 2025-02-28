B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spok in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spok’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spok’s FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Spok Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $16.94 on Friday. Spok has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $343.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Spok by 18.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Spok’s payout ratio is 168.92%.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.