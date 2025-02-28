Q1 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

