Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Strong-Buy

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

