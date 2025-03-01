Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Strong-Buy

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
