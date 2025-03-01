Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.