Hanover Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Hanover Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLTA. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,039,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 166,986.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,548,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after buying an additional 1,547,966 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,012,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.