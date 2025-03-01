Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.48.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $501,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,968,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,776.86. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

