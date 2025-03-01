Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 1,706.1% in February

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a growth of 1,706.1% from the January 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

SOPA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Dunn, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28,920.00 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,617,040. This trade represents a 4,580.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

