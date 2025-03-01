TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 2,721.0% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a growth of 2,721.0% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TILT Stock Up 17.9 %

TILT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

