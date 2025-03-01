TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 2,721.0% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a growth of 2,721.0% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TILT Stock Up 17.9 %
TILT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
TILT Company Profile
