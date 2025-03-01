West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $608.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $249.58 and a one year high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.