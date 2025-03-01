Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 149.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FMC by 11,158.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FMC by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $36.87 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.