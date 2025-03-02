Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

