VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VAT Group Trading Down 3.1 %
VAT Group stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.72.
About VAT Group
