VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 3.1 %

VAT Group stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.