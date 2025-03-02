VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 23.3% – What’s Next?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,797,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 280,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
