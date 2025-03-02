Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $516,502.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,825,271.03. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $390,691.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,286.99. The trade was a 55.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,540 shares of company stock worth $1,935,134. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $287.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

