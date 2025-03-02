ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

