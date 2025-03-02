John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $920.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $814.88 and its 200 day moving average is $848.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

