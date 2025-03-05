M&T Bank Corp Sells 36,674 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,674 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.88% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $470,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

