Short Interest in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Rises By 35.3%

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GBank Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of GBFH stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 39,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. GBank Financial has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of -1.27.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GBank Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

