Snider Financial Group Buys New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

