Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$40.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$26.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.76 and a 12 month high of C$35.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

