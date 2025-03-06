Atria Investments Inc Acquires 90,915 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 542.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,915 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

