Atria Investments Inc Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Fiserv by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

FI opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $202.41.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

