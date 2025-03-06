Atria Investments Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

