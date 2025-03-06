Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Stephen Hiscock Buys 14,000 Shares

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hiscock acquired 14,000 shares of Diversified United Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.18 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,520.00 ($45,898.73).

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Diversified United Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

