CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Sells $61,442.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,091,729.99. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $304.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.87. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

