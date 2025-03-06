CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Sells $61,442.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,729.99. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $304.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.87. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

