Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Buys 4,182 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Macky Tall purchased 4,182 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$119.14 per share, with a total value of C$498,243.48.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE NA opened at C$116.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.92. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$105.43 and a twelve month high of C$141.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$136.40.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

