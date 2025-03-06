iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $139.98.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.