M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.