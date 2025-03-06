M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,676 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

