Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 10.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after buying an additional 169,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,039,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 532,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

