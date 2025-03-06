Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $21.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,925 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPLG opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.