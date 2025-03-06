Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,479,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,376 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

