CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 276.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 207,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in CDW by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 229.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 138,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,444,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.59 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $168.43 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.