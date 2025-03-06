Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis Sells 25,000 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,713,682.80. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ RARE opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.60.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
