Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.31 and a 1 year high of $312.60.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.