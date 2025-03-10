Atria Investments Inc Has $2.44 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $450.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $399.27 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.73.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

