Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 446,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,534 shares in the company, valued at $724,211.52. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

RELL stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELL shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

