Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.13.

About TransAct Technologies

(Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.