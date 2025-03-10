Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 720.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $86.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

